MVL Price Tops $0.0034 on Top Exchanges (MVL)

MVL (MVL) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. MVL has a total market cap of $77.07 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MVL has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MVL token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MVL Token Profile

MVL launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,402,958,863 tokens. MVL’s official message board is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io.

MVL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

