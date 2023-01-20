Nano Tops 24-Hour Volume of $929,799.35 (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 20th. Nano has a total market cap of $105.77 million and approximately $929,799.35 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00003556 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Nano has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,321.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.78 or 0.00397795 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00015772 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.38 or 0.00772335 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00099054 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.93 or 0.00564219 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004493 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00199471 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

