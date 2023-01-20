NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NantHealth Stock Performance
Shares of NH opened at $3.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.95. The stock has a market cap of $25.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.96. NantHealth has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $15.75.
NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.63 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
NantHealth Company Profile
NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. The firm empowers treatment decisions, improves patient outcomes, validates treatment options, enables high-quality care, lowers costs, ensures appropriate reimbursement, and streamlines implementation and deployment.
