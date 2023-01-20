NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Performance

Shares of NH opened at $3.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.95. The stock has a market cap of $25.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.96. NantHealth has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $15.75.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.63 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NantHealth Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the first quarter worth about $170,000. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in NantHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. The firm empowers treatment decisions, improves patient outcomes, validates treatment options, enables high-quality care, lowers costs, ensures appropriate reimbursement, and streamlines implementation and deployment.

