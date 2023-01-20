National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NCMI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Benchmark lowered National CineMedia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of National CineMedia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.00.

National CineMedia Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $0.30 on Monday. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $3.41. The company has a market cap of $24.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.77.

Institutional Trading of National CineMedia

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $54.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that National CineMedia will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in National CineMedia by 36.0% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 85,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 22,741 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

