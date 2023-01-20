National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $52.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

NATI has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded National Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded National Instruments from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Instruments currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Get National Instruments alerts:

National Instruments Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NATI stock opened at $53.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.11 and a 200-day moving average of $38.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. National Instruments has a 1-year low of $29.81 and a 1-year high of $54.69.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. National Instruments had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $427.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.71 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 800 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,478 shares in the company, valued at $11,459,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,459,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $54,864.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,437 shares of company stock worth $288,351 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Instruments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $14,366,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $11,218,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in National Instruments by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in National Instruments by 580.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 124,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after buying an additional 106,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.