National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on National Vision from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on National Vision from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on National Vision from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on National Vision to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Vision currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Shares of EYE opened at $37.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42. National Vision has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $45.86. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.74 and a beta of 1.48.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $499.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 2.86%. Analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ravi Acharya sold 1,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 832 shares in the company, valued at $33,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EYE. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in National Vision by 43.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,764,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337,112 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of National Vision by 43.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,551,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,444 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of National Vision by 17.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,805,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,907,000 after purchasing an additional 729,630 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of National Vision by 17.8% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,411,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,638,000 after purchasing an additional 515,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Vision by 647.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 543,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,934,000 after purchasing an additional 470,381 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

