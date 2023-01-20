Neo (NEO) Price Hits $7.48 on Exchanges

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. During the last week, Neo has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One Neo coin can now be bought for approximately $7.48 or 0.00035446 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neo has a market capitalization of $527.82 million and $17.79 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
About Neo
Neo is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official message board for Neo is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official website is neo.org.
Buying and Selling Neo
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
