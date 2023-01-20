Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Downgraded by HC Wainwright to Neutral

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) was downgraded by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Neovasc in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Neovasc Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NVCN opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 8.44 and a quick ratio of 8.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.85. Neovasc has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $28.28. The company has a market cap of $76.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.72.
About Neovasc
Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neovasc (NVCN)
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.