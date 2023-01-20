Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Downgraded to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) was downgraded by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Neovasc in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Neovasc Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVCN opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 8.44 and a quick ratio of 8.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.85. Neovasc has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $28.28. The company has a market cap of $76.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.72.

About Neovasc

Neovasc ( NASDAQ:NVCN Get Rating ) (TSE:NVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($3.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.82) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Neovasc had a negative return on equity of 78.98% and a negative net margin of 1,077.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neovasc will post -11.95 EPS for the current year.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

