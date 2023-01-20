Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco lowered its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,384 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $5,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSRGY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nestlé by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Nestlé by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 65,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in Nestlé by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 22,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nestlé during the 1st quarter worth $1,020,000. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its position in Nestlé by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Stock Up 0.3 %

Nestlé stock opened at $122.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Nestlé S.A. has a 12-month low of $102.78 and a 12-month high of $133.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Nestlé

A number of equities analysts have commented on NSRGY shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 126 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 126 to CHF 115 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nestlé currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.14.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Featured Stories

