Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Moffett Nathanson

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Moffett Nathanson from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Moffett Nathanson’s price target suggests a potential downside of 20.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NFLX. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen set a $405.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.68.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $315.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $303.86 and its 200 day moving average is $258.04. Netflix has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $526.64.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.30). Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in Netflix by 10.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 27.6% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 4.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 1.2% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 2.6% in the second quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

