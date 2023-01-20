Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $415.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $400.00 to $415.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NFLX. Cfra upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Netflix from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Netflix from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.68.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $315.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $303.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Netflix has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $526.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.30). Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,268,547,000 after acquiring an additional 534,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,249,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,016,347,000 after acquiring an additional 364,895 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,949,018,000 after acquiring an additional 725,384 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,690,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,726,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,072 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

