Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.82 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.172 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.15 billion. Netflix also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $2.82-$2.82 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on NFLX. KGI Securities raised Netflix from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $317.39.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $10.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $315.78. 16,151,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,700,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Netflix has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $526.64. The company has a market cap of $140.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $303.86 and a 200 day moving average of $258.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.30). Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth $218,000. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 12.5% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 784 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at $351,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 44.9% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

