New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on New Relic in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on New Relic from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on New Relic in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on New Relic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.54.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $56.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 0.86. New Relic has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $110.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $226.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.60 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a negative net margin of 25.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Relic will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $1,363,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 50,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,520.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other New Relic news, CEO William Staples sold 6,485 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $376,389.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,990.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 25,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $1,363,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,520.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 620,940 shares of company stock worth $36,806,171 over the last 90 days. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in New Relic during the second quarter worth approximately $74,324,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 2,740.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 827,030 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,393,000 after purchasing an additional 797,909 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1,029.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 553,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,786,000 after purchasing an additional 504,930 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,972,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 8.3% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,579,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,241,000 after purchasing an additional 426,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.