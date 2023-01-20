Newmont (NYSE:NEM) versus Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Critical Contrast

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) and Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Newmont and Sandstorm Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newmont $12.22 billion 3.41 $1.17 billion $1.26 41.64 Sandstorm Gold $71.72 million 24.54 $27.62 million $0.42 14.02

Newmont has higher revenue and earnings than Sandstorm Gold. Sandstorm Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Newmont, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Profitability

Newmont pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Sandstorm Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Newmont pays out 174.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sandstorm Gold pays out 14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Newmont and Sandstorm Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newmont 8.28% 8.07% 4.38% Sandstorm Gold 62.75% 5.09% 4.20%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.6% of Newmont shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.6% of Sandstorm Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Newmont shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Sandstorm Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Newmont has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandstorm Gold has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Newmont and Sandstorm Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newmont 0 8 6 0 2.43 Sandstorm Gold 0 1 6 0 2.86

Newmont presently has a consensus target price of $63.63, indicating a potential upside of 21.26%. Sandstorm Gold has a consensus target price of $10.28, indicating a potential upside of 74.50%. Given Sandstorm Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sandstorm Gold is more favorable than Newmont.

Summary

Newmont beats Sandstorm Gold on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price. The company has a portfolio of 250 royalties. It primarily has operations in Canada, Mexico, the United States, Mongolia, Burkina Faso, Ecuador, South Africa, Ghana, Botswana, Cote D'Ivoire, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Egypt, Ethiopia, Guyana, Paraguay, French Guiana, Turkey, Sweden, Fiji, and Australia. The company was formerly known as Sandstorm Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Sandstorm Gold Ltd. in February 2011. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

