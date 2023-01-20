NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Shares Down 6.5%

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.23 and last traded at $9.23. 68,101 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,577,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEX. TheStreet raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James began coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Friday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $896.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEX. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 52.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 132.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.