Nicox (OTCMKTS:NICXF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.35

Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and traded as low as $0.81. Nicox shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 200 shares traded.
Nicox Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.62.
Nicox Company Profile
Nicox SA is an ophthalmology company. The firm engages in developing solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Its products include Zerviate and Vyzulta. The company was founded by Piero Del Soldato, Michele Garufi and Elizabeth Marie Robinson on February 15, 1996 and is headquartered in Sophia-Antipolis, France.
