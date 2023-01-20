Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC) Short Interest Update

Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the December 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Nocturne Acquisition Price Performance

MBTC traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $10.71. The stock had a trading volume of 228 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,991. Nocturne Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nocturne Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBTC. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $505,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition by 41.2% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,146,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after buying an additional 334,680 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Nocturne Acquisition Company Profile

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

