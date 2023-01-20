Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM) Shares Down 4.9%

Noram Lithium Corp. (CVE:NRM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. 25,884 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 40,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

Noram Lithium Trading Up 5.2 %

The stock has a market cap of C$54.19 million and a PE ratio of -8.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 26.78 and a current ratio of 27.01.

Noram Lithium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Noram Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. Its flagship property is the Zeus Lithium project that covers an area of approximately 1,113 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Noram Ventures Inc and changed its name to Noram Lithium Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Noram Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noram Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.