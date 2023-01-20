Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) PT Lowered to $20.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NYSE JWN opened at $17.45 on Friday. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $29.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.17.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 58.09% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 6.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,515,000 after buying an additional 12,787 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 13.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 27.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 0.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

