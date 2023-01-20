Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $11.95 Per Share

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a report issued on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now forecasts that the company will earn $11.95 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.84. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $6.99 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ FY2023 earnings at $9.19 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $534.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.87 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

NYSE NOG opened at $31.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.89 and a 200-day moving average of $31.09. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $39.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.76%.

In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 261,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $9,774,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,002,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,701,826.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 261,000 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $9,774,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,002,719 shares in the company, valued at $299,701,826.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $100,501.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,681.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 337,990 shares of company stock worth $12,705,441. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,809,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,999 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,438,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,127,000 after purchasing an additional 326,123 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,743,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,615,000 after purchasing an additional 20,217 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,423,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,138,000 after purchasing an additional 122,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 8.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,403,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,748,000 after buying an additional 189,595 shares during the period. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

