Northland Power (TSE:NPI) PT Lowered to C$46.00 at National Bankshares

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Northland Power to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northland Power presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$48.44.

Northland Power Stock Performance

TSE:NPI opened at C$38.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$38.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$40.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.40 billion and a PE ratio of 13.78. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of C$34.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.13.

Northland Power Announces Dividend

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$555.85 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

