Numis (LON:NUM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $189.96

Numis Co. Plc (LON:NUM – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 189.96 ($2.32) and traded as high as GBX 218 ($2.66). Numis shares last traded at GBX 215 ($2.62), with a volume of 42,083 shares trading hands.

Numis Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £242.49 million and a PE ratio of 569.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 190.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 221.15.

Numis Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from Numis’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Numis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

Numis Company Profile

Numis Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various investment banking services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Ireland. The company offers investment banking services, including corporate broking, debt advisory, equity capital markets, growth capital solutions, IPOs, and mergers and acquisitions.

