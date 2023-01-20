NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Lowered to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NUVSF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$14.75 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

NuVista Energy Price Performance

NUVSF stock opened at $8.95 on Monday. NuVista Energy has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $11.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.71.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

