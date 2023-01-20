NXM Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $85,225.56 (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. In the last seven days, NXM has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. One NXM token can currently be bought for about $51.12 or 0.00233767 BTC on exchanges. NXM has a total market cap of $337.09 million and approximately $85,225.56 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010350 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00030450 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00040511 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004573 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00017465 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000982 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002975 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 48.65556475 USD and is up 1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $81,199.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.