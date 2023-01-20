Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Lifted to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $334.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $266.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $287.33.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $310.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $297.53 and a 200-day moving average of $282.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $231.31 and a 12-month high of $333.71. The company has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 37.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4,027.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth about $758,000. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

