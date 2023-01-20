Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 324,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,751 shares during the quarter. Omega Healthcare Investors accounts for about 1.5% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $9,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,940. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.49. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $33.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.89.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

