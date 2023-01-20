Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report issued on Wednesday, January 18th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Omega Healthcare Investors’ current full-year earnings is $2.89 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

OHI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.17 and a 200 day moving average of $30.49. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $33.71.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

