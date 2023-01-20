OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Trading Down 1.2%

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.00 and last traded at $51.00. Approximately 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.63.
OMV Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.57.
OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials segments.
