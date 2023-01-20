Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Short Interest Update

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, a decrease of 54.8% from the December 15th total of 132,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Oncolytics Biotech Trading Up 0.8 %
ONCY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.87. The stock had a trading volume of 108,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,543. The firm has a market cap of $114.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.40. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.28.
Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oncolytics Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.
Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.
