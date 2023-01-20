Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Short Interest Update

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, a decrease of 54.8% from the December 15th total of 132,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Oncolytics Biotech Trading Up 0.8 %

ONCY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.87. The stock had a trading volume of 108,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,543. The firm has a market cap of $114.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.40. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.28.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Oncolytics Biotech

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONCY. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oncolytics Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.