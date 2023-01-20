Oppenheimer Raises JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target to $177.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $169.00 to $177.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on JPM. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $147.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $134.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $159.03. The company has a market cap of $395.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,336 shares of company stock worth $6,372,156 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,165,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,217,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 621,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,038,000 after acquiring an additional 12,411 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 51,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,035,000 after acquiring an additional 8,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

