Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Oracle in a report released on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria expects that the enterprise software provider will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oracle’s current full-year earnings is $3.90 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Oracle’s FY2023 earnings at $3.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.39 EPS.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.54.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $85.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.84. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $89.47. The firm has a market cap of $231.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,430,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,287,763,000 after buying an additional 1,299,311 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,623,567 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,076,271,000 after buying an additional 322,352 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,459,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $760,893,000 after buying an additional 439,550 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,393,000 after buying an additional 117,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,473,298 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $661,899,000 after buying an additional 165,624 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.