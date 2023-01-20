Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Cut to Neutral at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ORMP. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Oramed Pharmaceuticals to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Shares of ORMP stock opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.92. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.10.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ORMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 550.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.29%. Analysts anticipate that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Rabinowitz sold 13,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $167,228.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,094.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 84.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses on the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

