Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Organovo Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ONVO opened at $1.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.01. Organovo has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $4.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter.
Organovo Company Profile
Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
