Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONVO opened at $1.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.01. Organovo has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $4.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Organovo

Organovo Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Organovo stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organovo Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ONVO Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.17% of Organovo as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

See Also

