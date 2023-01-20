Osmosis (OSMO) Trading Up 2.4% Over Last Week

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 20th. Osmosis has a market capitalization of $419.66 million and $16.95 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Osmosis has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One Osmosis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00003763 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 85.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.49 or 0.00427079 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,772.54 or 0.29977799 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.72 or 0.00720259 BTC.

About Osmosis

Osmosis’ genesis date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

