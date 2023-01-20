Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Trading Up 5.8%

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.53 and last traded at $21.38. Approximately 31,481 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,504,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.20.

OSTK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Argus began coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Overstock.com to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $969.23 million, a PE ratio of 106.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 3.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.02.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $460.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.20 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 0.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 4.7% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the second quarter worth $312,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 93.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 35.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

