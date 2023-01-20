Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 213,600 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the December 15th total of 283,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 117,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovid Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 14,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.52% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of OVID stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.29. 33,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,244. Ovid Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1.92. The company has a current ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 20.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $161.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OVID Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

