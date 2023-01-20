Oxbow Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAX. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 51.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 262,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 88,820 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 192,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 93,853 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of FAX remained flat at $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,684. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $3.80.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

