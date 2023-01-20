Oxbow Advisors LLC Buys 941 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,510 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,147 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 438.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,001,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,292,000 after purchasing an additional 815,023 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at $38,113,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in ONEOK by 16.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,269,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,930,000 after acquiring an additional 607,191 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

NYSE:OKE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,754. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $75.07. The firm has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.27.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. On average, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.89%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

