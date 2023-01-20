Oxbow Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $358.37. 23,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,989,725. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $360.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.24. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $424.72.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

