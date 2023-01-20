Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $1.92 Million Position in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,019 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Sabine Royalty Trust worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBR. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 25.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth $994,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Sabine Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of SBR traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.21. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,201. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $46.65 and a 1 year high of $91.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.50.

Sabine Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Sabine Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The energy company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 816.96% and a net margin of 97.08%. The company had revenue of $40.06 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $7.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

(Get Rating)

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.