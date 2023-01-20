Oxbow Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Oxbow Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.07. 62,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,177,507. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.37 and its 200 day moving average is $162.35. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

