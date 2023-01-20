Oxbow Advisors LLC Raises Position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSQ. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 516.0% in the third quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000.

NYSEARCA:PSQ traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.14. The stock had a trading volume of 87,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,347,055. ProShares Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average is $13.87.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

