Oxbow Advisors LLC Sells 26,104 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Oxbow Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,285,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 26,104 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for about 4.8% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $30,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 115.4% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.74. 21,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,413,916. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.11. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.90%.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $87,928.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,337,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,316,999.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $87,928.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,337,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,316,999.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 39,800 shares of company stock valued at $955,819. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

