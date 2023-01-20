Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) Shares Down 0.8%

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.93 and last traded at $8.93. Approximately 418 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.
Partners Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %
The stock has a market cap of $160.22 million, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.05.
Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.12 million during the quarter. Partners Bancorp had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 7.94%.
Partners Bancorp Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTRS. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Partners Bancorp by 178.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Partners Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Partners Bancorp by 122.3% in the second quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,519 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Partners Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Partners Bancorp by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.14% of the company’s stock.
About Partners Bancorp
Partners Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Bank of Delmarva that provides financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers checking, money market, NOW, IRA, savings, cash management, and time deposit accounts, as well as remote deposit capture and mobile deposit services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Partners Bancorp (PTRS)
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Partners Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.