Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) Shares Down 0.8%

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.93 and last traded at $8.93. Approximately 418 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Partners Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $160.22 million, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.05.

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.12 million during the quarter. Partners Bancorp had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 7.94%.

Partners Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from Partners Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Partners Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTRS. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Partners Bancorp by 178.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Partners Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Partners Bancorp by 122.3% in the second quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,519 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Partners Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Partners Bancorp by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

About Partners Bancorp

Partners Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Bank of Delmarva that provides financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers checking, money market, NOW, IRA, savings, cash management, and time deposit accounts, as well as remote deposit capture and mobile deposit services.

