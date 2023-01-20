Patrick W. Smith Sells 71,499 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 71,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.77, for a total transaction of $13,282,369.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,254,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,861,935.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AXON stock traded up $1.79 on Thursday, reaching $184.06. 545,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,968. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.70 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.79. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.49 and a 1 year high of $193.85.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $311.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.99 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 9.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXON has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXON. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

