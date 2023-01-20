PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Short Interest Down 57.2% in December

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 57.2% from the December 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

PCM Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

PCM Fund stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.99. 15,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,742. PCM Fund has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.90.

PCM Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.68%.

Institutional Trading of PCM Fund

About PCM Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PCM Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 139,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 44.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 17,016 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PCM Fund in the third quarter worth $131,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 30.4% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 50,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 5.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. 7.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

