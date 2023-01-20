PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Short Interest Down 57.2% in December

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 57.2% from the December 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
PCM Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
PCM Fund stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.99. 15,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,742. PCM Fund has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.90.
PCM Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.68%.
Institutional Trading of PCM Fund
About PCM Fund
PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.
Further Reading
