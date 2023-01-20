PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,043 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 417.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the second quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 546.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total value of $230,907.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,914.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

PKI traded up $2.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.20. 7,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,634. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.57. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.46 and a 1-year high of $190.56.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $711.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 15.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PKI. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.40.

About PerkinElmer

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.