Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Short Interest Update

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the December 15th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDRDF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Pernod Ricard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pernod Ricard from €250.00 ($271.74) to €220.00 ($239.13) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 227.83.

Pernod Ricard Price Performance

PDRDF stock traded up 2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 208.50. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 118. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 196.42 and a 200 day moving average of 187.90. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of 164.11 and a 12 month high of 227.35.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

