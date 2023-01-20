Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Sells C$89,893.44 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran sold 6,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.72, for a total value of C$89,893.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 329,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,514,195.56.

Lee Russell Curran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 30th, Lee Russell Curran sold 6,035 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.92, for a total value of C$90,042.20.

TSE:PEY traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$13.75. The company had a trading volume of 450,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,723. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.86. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a one year low of C$8.75 and a one year high of C$17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.28.

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$374.53 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 2.9600002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.50%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEY. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. CIBC dropped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$18.00 price target on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.07.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

